Shaun Marsh retires from first-class cricket

Shaun Marsh has officially called time on a stellar career.The 39-year-old announced his retirement from professional cricket during a press conference on Friday afternoon, ending a 22-year tenure in the Australian domestic scene. Marsh is one of the most prolific players in Sheffield Shield history, amassing over 12,000 first-class runs from 183 appearances after making his debut as a teenager. The left-hander also carved out an impressive international career, scoring over 2,200 runs and six centuries 38 matches in the Baggy Green, as well as a further seven tons in 73 ODIs.

Marsh, who turns 40 in June, played all three formats for Australia and his first class career yielded more than 12,000 runs, including 32 centuries.Last summer he captain to WA to a Sheffield Shield title, Marsh’s first.He last played for WA when the Sheffield Shield season resumed a month ago when he suffered a finger injury and he hasn’t played since.Marsh, who turns 40 in June, is set to fulfil his Big Bash contract with the Melbourne Renegades next season. He is the seventh highest all-time run scorer in the BBL with 2629 runs in 74 games.