Shivnarine Chanderpaul appointed head coach of Jamaica Tallawahs

Former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been named head coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Chanderpaul will take over from Floyd Reifer, who has left the role after being named the head coach of the West Indies Under-19 side. In addition, the franchise has named Sir Curtly Ambrose as the bowling coach.

Chanderpaul, who represented West Indies in 164 Tests, 264 ODIs and 22 T20Is, scored more than 20,000 international runs. "Shivnarine has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has served West Indies cricket with distinction, and I know he will take the Tallawahs to new heights," said owner of the franchise Krishna Persaud." Sir Curtley brings in a lot of technical expertise and experience to the Tallawahs and we look forward to having him in the team."Andre Coley, who has worked with the franchise between 2010 and 2013, will serve as the assistant coach.