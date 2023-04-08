Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Youth Parl inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day ‘Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1st MNLU- National Youth Parliament-2023’ being organised by the Centre for Public Law (CPL) of Maharashtra National Law University(MNLU) was inaugurated at its Kanchanwadi campus, on Saturday.

In the event, participants can understand the parliamentary procedure and develop an insight into the working of the Parliament and their sessions. It comprises three major sections-’Lok Sabha, ‘NITI Aayog’ and ‘National Security Council.’

Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr KVS Sarma delivered the welcome address of the event. He talked on the contribution of lawyers to the Parliamentary processes in India.

The chief guest for the inaugural ceremony was Dr Amee Yajnik, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). She gave a brief background of the evolution of national youth parliament programmes in the country.

She also appealed to the young participants of the event to understand and resolve issues of common people which is the true spirit of the parliament.

Lawyer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation adv Tope, Registrar of the University Dr Dhanaji Jadhav highlighted the significance of the event.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve was the guest of honour for the inauguration of an exhibition on ‘Prime Ministers’ which is a part of the event.

The exhibition will remain open during the period of the youth parliament. Chairman of Vishwakalyan Multistate Credit Co-Op Society adv Abhishek Jaiswal was honoured as the guest of honour.

Assistant Professor of Law and director of the CPL Prafulla Lele informed that the event received nearly 107 delegates from different parts of the country. The special attraction of the event is the creative innovations of the students, for example, the democracy wall and the great wall of Politics.