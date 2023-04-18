CPL 2023 to start from August 16 till September 24

The 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to commence on August 16 and run until September 24. The tournament will clash with 'The Hundred' for the third consecutive year. England''s white-ball competition is scheduled to be played from August 1 to August 27. Meanwhile, West Indies players involved in the CPL will have a hectic schedule in July-August period with India set to tour the Caribbean island for 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The tour will be kicking off with the Test series while the last two T20I are likely to be held in Florida, US on August 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, CPL will continue to happen in a Caravan model with five venues hosting the matches. Barbados is back to hosting the T20 tournament for the first time since 2019. Apart from that, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana will be hosting the games during the 11th edition of CPL. We are very pleased that the tournament will be staged in five countries in 2023. As ever, the CPL is a chance for fans across the region and around the world to enjoy world class cricket. And for the players from the Caribbean it is an opportunity to showcase their skills and further their careers," Pete Russell, the CPL CEO, said in a statement.