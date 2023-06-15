Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah likely to join Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023

New Delhi [India], June 15 : India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer are looking to mark their comeback in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023 according to ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 owing to a back injury and as a result, missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

He has been notably out for the last eight to nine months due to a back injury. In April, Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand. The medical procedure was successful and helped Bumrah get free from pain. He also missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

While Shreyas, in April decided to opt for back surgery for his recurring lower-back injury. He was constantly troubled by a bulging disc in his lower back. Due to this, he had to abort playing the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March in Ahmedabad. He then underwent surgery in London in May.

He was advised to rest and is continuing his rehab. The injury had first ruled him out of the final Test against Australia during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he also missed the ODI series against the visitors.

According to ESPNcricinfo both Bumrah and Shreyas players are now at the NCA for their recovery. The NCA medical staff is optimistic about both players being available for the Asia Cup in September. It is understood that Bumrah is mainly doing physiotherapy but has recently started light bowling workloads, which will gradually increase. Shreyas, on the other hand, is now undergoing physiotherapy.

