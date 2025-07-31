Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Record for Most Runs by Indian Captain in Test Series During ENG vs IND 5th Test

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday surpassed legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar to become the highest run-scorer by an Indian captain in a single Test series. Gill achieved the milestone on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The 25-year-old needed just 11 runs at the start of his innings to break Gavaskar’s long-standing record of 732 runs. Gill reached the landmark with a boundary off Jamie Overton in the 21st over. Overton bowled a back-of-a-length delivery wide outside off-stump, and Gill punched it through the covers to move past the iconic tally.

7⃣3⃣7⃣* runs and counting 🙌



Shubman Gill now has the most runs for an Indian captain in a single Test series 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWMCJ6#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ShubmanGillpic.twitter.com/jNvINjXuXN — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2025

With the shot, Gill took his total to 733* runs in the series and is now in contention to surpass Gavaskar's 774-run mark, the highest by any Indian batter in a Test series. Gavaskar had set that record during the 1970-71 tour of the West Indies.

Top Five Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series:

Rank Player Runs Opponent Series 1 Shubman Gill 733* vs England 2025 2 Sunil Gavaskar 732 vs West Indies 1978–79 3 Virat Kohli 655 vs England 2016–17 4 Virat Kohli 610 vs Sri Lanka 2017–18 5 Virat Kohli 593 vs England 2018

Gill has been in top form with the bat since becoming captain. He started the series with a century at Headingley. He then scored a double century and 161 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston. In the fourth Test at Manchester, he hit a crucial hundred to save the match.

At lunch on Day 1, India reached 72 for 2 in 23 overs after England made early inroads. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 2 after being trapped leg-before by Gus Atkinson, while KL Rahul was dismissed for 14 after dragging a Chris Woakes delivery onto his stumps. Gill remained unbeaten on 15 alongside Sai Sudharsan, who scored 25 not out. The duo added an unbeaten 34-run partnership before rain forced an early lunch.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard at Lunch: India 72 for 2 in 23 overs (Sai Sudharsan 25*, Shubman Gill 15*; Chris Woakes 1 for 28, Gus Atkinson 1 for 19).

Lunch on Day 1



Sai Sudharsan and Captain Shubman Gill at the crease 👍#TeamIndia reach 72/2



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWMCJ6#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/kIjaxNLhJa — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2025

India made four changes to the playing XI for the decider, bringing in Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. Jasprit Bumrah was rested, and Rishabh Pant continued to miss out due to injury. England are also without regular captain Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope is leading the side in his absence.

England lead the five-match series 2-1. They claimed victories in the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord’s. India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The fourth match in Manchester ended in a draw. The visitors need a win at The Oval to level the series 2-2 and avoid a second straight overseas Test series defeat following their loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.