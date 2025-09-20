SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 1: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Sri Lanka – Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl against Sri Lanka in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game will start at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss took place at 7:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka enter the Super Four unbeaten, having won both their group-stage matches. Bangladesh will aim to bounce back after losing to the same opposition in the group stage.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das explained the decision to bowl first. “When I saw the first leg, all the matches were won by the teams batting second easily. And, I am a bit confused about the pitch, that's why we chose to bowl. When you qualify, you have an opportunity to play all the three game. We are very excited to play the game. All the members of the team are doing a great job, so I am very happy. Two changes. Sohan and Rishad not playing. Shoriful and Shak (Mahedi Hasan),” he said.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his team is sticking with the same squad. “I would have done the same thing but the pitch is on the dry side. It's a used pitch, doesn't matter if we bat. Lot of young players have come into the side since 2021 they and are now maturing. We are going with the same XI,” he said.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 1 Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fans can watch today's match live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. The game can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription is required for streaming.