SL vs ZIM: Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details – All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are set to clash in the second T20I of their three-match series on Tuesday, January 16, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The first T20I in Colombo unfolded as a nail-biter, keeping fans on the edge until the last over, where Dushmantha Chameera's composure led Sri Lanka to victory.

Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka Date and Time: January 16, 2023, 07:00 pm IST

January 16, 2023, 07:00 pm IST Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have met in four T20Is, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious in all four encounters.

Matches Played: 4

4 Sri Lanka: 4

4 Zimbabwe: 0

Pitch Report: The Colombo pitch, sporting in the previous match, is expected to favor spinners once again. Achieving scores beyond 150 may prove challenging for the batting side.

Weather Report: No rain is anticipated, with temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius and relatively low humidity.

Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara. Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Match Prediction: With both teams displaying fierce competition in the previous encounter, the team batting second is favored to claim victory in the upcoming match.

Live Streaming: FanCode