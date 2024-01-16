SL vs ZIM: Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details – All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are set to clash in the second T20I of their three-match series on Tuesday, January 16, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The first T20I in Colombo unfolded as a nail-biter, keeping fans on the edge until the last over, where Dushmantha Chameera's composure led Sri Lanka to victory.
Match Details:
- Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka
- Date and Time: January 16, 2023, 07:00 pm IST
- Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have met in four T20Is, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious in all four encounters.
- Matches Played: 4
- Sri Lanka: 4
- Zimbabwe: 0
Pitch Report: The Colombo pitch, sporting in the previous match, is expected to favor spinners once again. Achieving scores beyond 150 may prove challenging for the batting side.
Weather Report: No rain is anticipated, with temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius and relatively low humidity.
Probable XIs:
- Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
- Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
Match Prediction: With both teams displaying fierce competition in the previous encounter, the team batting second is favored to claim victory in the upcoming match.
Live Streaming: FanCode