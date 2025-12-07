Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal: ‘Time to Move Forward,’ Says Cricketer

Amid weeks of intense speculation, star India women’s batter Smriti Mandhana has officially confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. The announcement came on Sunday through an Instagram Story, where the cricketer addressed the rumours surrounding her personal life for the first time. Mandhana, who has consistently maintained a private stance on her personal affairs, urged everyone to allow both families the space to heal. “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same,” she wrote. “I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Focus Remains on Cricket

In her note, Mandhana reaffirmed her commitment to representing India at the highest level.

“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level,” she said. “I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be.” She concluded her message by thanking her well-wishers, writing, “Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.”

Events Leading Up to the Cancellation

Mandhana and Muchhal’s wedding was originally scheduled for November 23 in Sangli. However, the ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was hospitalized due to a heart-related complication. A day later, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in the same city.

The sudden postponement triggered a wave of speculation online, with various unverified accusations—including claims of cheating—circulating widely. Muchhal’s family dismissed the allegations, criticising those spreading “baseless lies” about the composer. Adding to the mystery, Mandhana and several Indian cricketers present at the pre-wedding functions deleted all related photographs from social media.

Family Responds to Scrutiny

Palash’s sister, popular singer Palak Muchhal, spoke to Filmfare about the emotional toll the developments had taken on both families. She acknowledged the “heavy scrutiny” they had been enduring and stressed that everyone involved was trying to focus on positivity while navigating the unexpected setback.