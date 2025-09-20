Smriti Mandhana’s Record Century Goes in Vain As Australia Beat India by 43 Runs, Win Series 2–1 (VIDEO)

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Result: Australia defeated India by 43 runs on Saturday to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. After winning the toss, Australia chose to bat and posted a commanding total of 412 runs in 47.5 overs. Opener Georgia Voll scored 81 runs off 68 balls. She shared strong partnerships with captain Alyssa Healy, who made 30, and Ellyse Perry, who scored 68.

Beth Mooney then continued the onslaught from number four. She hit 23 fours and a six and scored her century in just 57 balls. Mooney was eventually dismissed for 138 off 75 balls.

For India, Arundhati Reddy took three wickets while Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets each.

In response, India lost early wickets. Pratika Rawal fell for 10 in the fourth over and Harleen Deol was dismissed for 11 off 14 balls. Smriti Mandhana then steadied the innings with a record-breaking century. She scored 125 off 63 balls, hitting 17 fours and five sixes, breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian.

Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 52 off 35 balls. Deepti Sharma scored 72 off 58 balls but could not prevent the defeat. India finished at 369 for 9 in 47 overs.

Kim Garth led Australia’s bowling with three wickets and Megan Schutt took two.