Sobhana Asha Spins RCB to Victory in WPL 2024 Opener, Claims First Fifer in League History

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kickstarted their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign with a thrilling two-run victory over the UP Warriorz in a match that went down to the wire. 32-year-old leg-spinner Sobhana Asha emerged as the hero of the day, claiming a historic five-wicket haul to become the first Indian cricketer to achieve the feat in the WPL.

Chasing a modest target of 157 set by RCB, the Warriorz were cruising at one point, needing just 22 runs off the last three overs. However, Asha stepped up in the 17th over, rattling the Warriorz batting line-up with three crucial wickets, including the in-form Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath. She finished with figures of 5/22, showcasing her exceptional control and spin bowling prowess.

While Asha was the star performer, RCB's victory was a result of a collective effort. Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh provided valuable contributions with fifties upfront, laying the foundation for the total. The bowling attack, despite Shreyanka Patil's expensive spell, did well to restrict the Warriorz and defend the total.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 157/6 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 53, Richa Ghosh 62; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-24) beat UP Warriorz 155/7 in 20 overs (Grace Harris 38, Shweta Sehrawat 31; Sobhana Asha 5-22) by two runs.