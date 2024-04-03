Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 : Following a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Quinton De Kock lauded Mayank Yadav saying that he is bowling at a rocket speed in the Indian Premier League (2024) season.

Mayank Yadav's pace left RCB rattled as LSG clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

The Delhi tearaway became the sixth bowler in the IPL to take three-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches. He clocked 156.7 kph during the game and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter asserted that right-arm seamer Mayank is bowling simply and doing really well for the LSG side.

"It (pitch) was holding and bouncing. Wanted to bat for longer because we lost wickets at times. He is bowling rockets in our team. He is keeping it simple and doing really well for his team. That's why he (Pooran) gets the big bucks I guess. Conditions are never quite the same as an opener if you have played at the same venue before," the 31-year-old stated in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LSG while batting first scored 181 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. The highest scorer of the side was their opener De Kock who scored 81 runs off 56 balls which was laced by eight boundaries and five sixes. In the end, Nicholas Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs from just 21 balls which included five maximums and a four.

The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Maxwell who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 23 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley in their respective spell of four overs.

While chasing a total of 182 runs, the host fell short of the target by 28 runs as they were bowled out by 153 runs in 19.4 overs. The highest scorer for the side was Mahipal Lomror who scored 33 runs off just 19 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes each.

For the LSG side, the highest wicket-taker was Mayank Yadav who bagged three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 13 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by Naveen-ul-Haq and one wicket each was snapped by M Siddharth, Yash Thakur, and Marcus Stoinis in their respective spells.

Mayank was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor