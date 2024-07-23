Ajinkya Naik Elected as President of Mumbai Cricket Association

Ajinkya Naik was elected as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday. The election followed the sudden passing of former President Amol Kale and was contested between Naik, the former Secretary of the Association, and Sanjay Naik, the Vice President.

Ajinkya Naik, at 37, becomes the youngest president in MCA history. In a total of 335 votes cast, Ajinkya Naik received 221 votes, while Sanjay Naik secured 114 votes.

In his victory address, Ajinkya Naik paid tribute to the late Amol Kale, dedicating his win to the former president. “I thank all the voters who supported me. This victory is a testament to Amol Kale's exemplary achievements. My efforts will be focused on replicating his commitment and dedication to improving the quality of Mumbai cricket and advancing his legacy,” Naik said.

Naik outlined his vision to elevate Mumbai cricket to new heights and to align the MCA with international standards. While Sanjay Naik will continue as Vice President, it remains unclear whether the position of Secretary, vacated by Ajinkya Naik, will be filled through a new election or an unopposed appointment.