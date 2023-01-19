South Africa great Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Legendary South African batsman Hashim Amla has announced that he is retiring from all forms of cricket. Amla, who has been playing for Surrey post his international retirement, will not be returning to play for the county in 2023.Amla, who had already played for Surrey in 2013 and 2014, signed a Kolpak deal in 2019 after retiring from international cricket post the ODI World Cup that year. His final appearance in professional cricket was the game against Lancashire last year in the County Championship, a season in which he amassed over 700 runs at an average close to 40 as Surrey won the title.

I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been," Amla said. "A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and Members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies."

In his international career, the right-hander scored over 18000 runs, including 55 centuries."Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career. He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game," Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket, said. "Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field."As well as posting big scores at vital moments, he has also shown his willingness to dig in and do what is needed to get his team a result in tough games. I can't thank him enough for what he has done for Surrey and hold him up as an example to all young players of what a true professional looks like."