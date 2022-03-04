Spin legend Shane Warne found dead in his villa

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne has died aged 52.“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management have confirmed in a statement. In a statement, Warne's management said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.

"Warne is the greatest leg-spinner of all time, having taken 708 Test match wickets, a figure only surpassed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.He also took 293 One-Day International wickets and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.