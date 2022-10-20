Sri Lanka qualify for Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022, defeat Netherlands by 16 runs

Sri Lanka were too strong for the Netherlands, as the Asia Cup champions defeated Netherlands by 16 runs. By virtue of this win, the Lankan Lions have qualified for the next round of the marquee event, with the boys. The Dutch will have to wait for the result of the second game against UAE vs Namibia to know their status in the tournament. Mendis’ innings gave Lankans a real chance of sealing their spot in the next round. He was the mainstay for the Lankans. They lost two or not a lot and found it very difficult to score too in the first half of this innings. However, once Mendis got his eye in, runs started to flow. Charith Asalanka played as the perfect foil to him and the two added fifty-plus to take their side to safer shores. Charith Asalanka fell but Mendis continued.

He got his fifty up and as the innings went ahead, his strike rate also improved. The others played around him but it is his innings which could prove to be the difference. Netherlands were really good for the first 10 overs or so. They hit the right lines and lengths and made it difficult for the Lankans. They did not have a lot of luck on their side as there were a lot of times when things did not go their way. Paul van Meekeren was brilliant. He bowled with a lot of pace and really impressed. The two spinners were also good earlier on but Netherlands just had no answers to the onslaught after the first 10. The lines were also not good and they were a little too short. The likes of Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten and Bas de Leede were quite expensive and that second half could just cost them the game.