World Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama help SL post 344/9 against Pakistan

Centuries from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis guided Sri Lanka to a total of 344 for 9 in the first innings against Pakistan. Samarawickrama scored his maiden ODI ton, while Mendis hit the fastest century by a Sri Lankan batter in ODI World Cups.

At the start of the innings, Kusal Perera couldn't hold up to Hasan Ali's bowling, but after that, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put pressure back on the bowlers which favored Sri Lanka and allowed the batters to be aggressive. Pathum Nissanka was sent back to the pavilion just as he was setting the tone of the game, but Kusal Mendis carried on and played an exceptional innings. Sadeera Samarawickrama supported him throughout the innings and kept the scoreboard going. Both, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama reached their centuries and made sure that their team post a formidable score.