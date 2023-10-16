World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss opt to bat against Australia

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.Australia have looked like a pale shadow of their dominant selves in this tournament.

The five-time champions sit ninth in the 10-team league table owing to their horrendous Net Run Rate (-1.846), while the Lankans are 7th on the table with a NRR of -1.161. The Aussies desperately need to get their act together if they want to keep their fate in their own hands. The Aussies have retained their playing XI. The Lankans have made two changes in their lineup.Despite the two defeats, Lankan batsmen have been in excellent form, scoring more than 320 runs in both matches. However, Kusal Mendis' side have a relatively inexperienced bowling line-up that has failed to restrict the opposition to a low total.