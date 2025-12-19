Sri Lanka U19 Score 138 for 8 Against India in Rain-Hit U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka Under 19 scored 138 for eight in 20 overs against India Under 19 in the first semifinal of the Under 19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday, December 19, 2025. India chose to bowl and struck at regular intervals to keep Sri Lanka under pressure. All rounder Kanishk Chouhan picked up two wickets in a single over and played a key role with the ball. Eighteen year old Vedant Trivedi also stood out in the field with a sharp run out and a fine catch.

For Sri Lanka Chamika Heenatigala top scored with 42 runs and held the innings together.

The match began five hours late due to rain and a wet outfield. Officials reduced the contest to 20 overs per side.

India led by Ayush Mhatre entered the semifinal after finishing top of Group A. The team recorded big wins against Pakistan UAE and Malaysia. Sri Lanka reached the last four after finishing second in Group B.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Playing XIs

Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Vimath Dinsara(c), Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Sanuja Ninduwara, Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh