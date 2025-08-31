Sri Lanka Win by 5 Wickets, Seal ODI Series 2-0 Against Zimbabwe; Pathum Nissanka’s Ton Powers Run Chase

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka clinched a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second and final ODI on Sunday, August 31, 2025, to complete a 2-0 series sweep at Harare Sports Club. The visitors chased down 278 with three balls to spare. Zimbabwe batted first and made 277 for seven. Ben Curran top-scored with 79 from 95 balls. Sikandar Raza added an unbeaten 59, and Clive Madande chipped in with 36. Dushmantha Chameera led Sri Lanka’s attack with three wickets, while Asitha Fernando claimed two.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached 278 for five in 49.3 overs. Pathum Nissanka anchored the innings with a composed 122 from 136 balls. Charith Asalanka gave strong support with 71 from 61. The pair shared a 90-run partnership that turned the match in Sri Lanka’s favour. Contributions from Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama kept the chase steady. Janith Liyanage added a quick 19 not out at the end. Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans took two wickets each for Zimbabwe but could not stop Sri Lanka’s charge.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Zimbabwe 277/7 (50 overs)

Ben Curran 79, Sikandar Raza 59*, Clive Madande 36

Dushmantha Chameera 3/52, Asitha Fernando 2/67

Sri Lanka 278/5 (49.3 overs)

Pathum Nissanka 122, Charith Asalanka 71, Sadeera Samarawickrama 31

Richard Ngarava 2/53, Brad Evans 2/54

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Ernest Masuku, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando