Sri Lanka's Nissanka suffers groin injury; Ireland's Dockrell being managed for possible Covid-19

Hobart, Oct 23 Sri Lanka and Ireland suffered setbacks on Sunday ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 (Group 1) game with the Islanders losing key batter Pathum Nissanka to a groin injury and George Dockrell being "managed" for possible Covid-19 symptoms.

Dockrell, however, continues to be in the playing XI for the match against Sri Lanka as players with Covid-19 are not required to isolate.

The ICC issued a statement on Sunday ahead of the team's Super 12 (Group 1) clash against Ireland in Hobart informing that Sri Lanka would be "without Pathum Nissanka for their T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against Ireland".

Nissanka has a groin injury and has been replaced in the playing XI by fellow batter Ashen Bandara for the Bellerive Oval clash.

Cricket Ireland also confirmed that Dockrell had been identified as a potential positive for Covid-19 and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of the viral disease.

"Dockrell's symptoms are very mild; however, team medical staff will manage his movements and interactions in line with tournament and current government protocols," said a Cricket Ireland statement.

A positive Covid-19 test does not impede Dockrell's ability to play or train, but to keep the rest of the squad as safe as possible, he will travel separately to the squad on match and training days. "In line with protocols, the ICC Chief Medical Officer, opposition team and stadium staff have been notified," said Cricket Ireland.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first in what is the first Super 12 match for both teams, after they won through their respective First Round groups in style.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor