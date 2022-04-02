Stephen Fleming compares dewdrops on Brabourne stadium to the water of Niagara Falls

MUMBAI: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was shocked to see dewdrops on Brabourne as he defended his 210 against Lucknow on Thursday. He compared the dewdrops to the water flowing through Niagara Falls. However, he supported the decision to give the 19th over to Shivam Dubey instead of the spinner.

Lucknow needed 34 off 12 balls and nine runs in the last over. Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis took the match by storm. Dubey scored 25 off six balls. After the match, Fleming said, "There was dew on the field. The spinner could not get a grip on the ball. Lucknow took advantage of this opportunity. On the field, Jadeja's decision to hand over the ball to Dubey instead of the spinner was the right one. Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Chaudhary hit unbeaten runs while dewdrops were falling on a large scale. We gave young players a chance in this match. However, the ball was getting wet frequently as the outfield was very damp. To be honest, it was very difficult to bowl at Brabourne."