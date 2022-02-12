Suresh Raina goes unsold at IPL 2022 auction

In a major surprise Suresh Raina and Steve Smith have gone unsold at the IPL 2022 auction. The highest run-scorer for CSK and one of their key players in the middle order, Suresh Raina, has strangely not been amongst runs for CSK this year. Those who have followed the franchise in yellow in 13 years know how vital the southpaw has been for the team. He has won several matches singlehandedly for the team and was often one of the players to have been retained in previous years’ auctions.

Things, though started to have gone wrong for the southpaw ever since he skipped the 2020 edition of the IPL for personal reasons. His return to the team in the 2021 edition of the league has also not gone well. In the 12 matches that the southpaw has played, he has scored only 160 runs before a hamstring injury ruled him out. Along with Raina Steve Smith also went unsold at the auctions.