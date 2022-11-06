T20 WC: India to face England in semi final as Rohit Sharma and Co trash Zimbabwe by 71 runs

India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup. India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh struck a wicket each in the first two overs.

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya did the same, striking in their very first over. Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza showed some resistance before Ashwin cleaned up Burl on 35. The carrom ball specialist eventually finished with three wickets. Pandya and Shami scalped two wickets each. Axar Patel too picked a wicket. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also continued his rich form and went to hit consecutive half-centuries. However, he was once again dismissed right after completing the milestone. Virat Kohli scored 26(25), while captain Rohit Sharma scored 15(13). Hardik Pandya 18(18), Rishabh Pant 3(5) were the other batters to be dismissed.