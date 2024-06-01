Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Govt Is Going To Be Formed on June 4, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared a pivotal juncture for India as the nation approaches the concluding stage of voting, stating that the INDIA bloc government is going to be formed on June 4.

"Dear fellow citizens, today is the voting day for the seventh and final phase, and the trends so far indicate that an INDIA government is going to be formed in the country," Gandhi said in a tweet on X.

प्यारे देशवासियों!



आज सातवें और अंतिम चरण का मतदान है और अब तक के रुझानों से स्पष्ट है कि देश में INDIA की सरकार बनने जा रही है।



मुझे गर्व है कि झुलसा देने वाली गर्मी में भी आप सभी लोकतंत्र और संविधान की रक्षा के लिए वोट देने निकले हैं।



आज भी बड़ी संख्या में बाहर निकल कर… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2024

Expressing admiration for the electorate's perseverance, Rahul Gandhi conveyed, "Despite enduring the sweltering heat, you have all turned out to vote, defending democracy and the constitution." Encouraging decisive participation, he urged citizens to cast their votes diligently.

Today at 7 am, voting commenced in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies spanning across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The Election Commission of India anticipates over 10.06 crore electors to participate, comprising approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female, and 3574 third gender electors.

The polling states include Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Concurrently, polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly is also scheduled to take place.