T20 World Cup 2022: Rain likely to stay away, as Melbourne reports clear weather

India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 in a contest that remains one of sport's biggest games. More than the match, the fans are eagerly waiting for what the weather will be like. On Friday evening, it poured down heavily and earlier this week, there was significant expectation of rain with the forecast being 90 per cent chances of rain on Sunday. However, the fans are in for a significant surprise as it looks like rain gods have relented, and the chances of showers are down significantly. It is indeed good news for cricket fans as there seems to be no rain in Melbourne. The conditions are overcast though but that surely is going to be alright for an exciting match between India and Pakistan.

As per Acuweather , at 7 PM Melbourne Time (1:30 PM IST), there is 100 per cent cloud cover expected, but the chances of rain are quite less. For the entire duration of the match which is scheduled to run from 7 PM To 10:30 PM Melbourne Time, the cloud cover would be there.