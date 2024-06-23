T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Poses Significant Threat to India-Australia Match, What Happens If The Game is Washed Out?

Rohit Sharma's team India is just one win away from securing their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after winning two of their Super Eight matches. Meanwhile, Afghanistan made history by defeating Australia in their recent match. Following this loss, ODI World Cup 2023 champions Australia are now on the brink of elimination. If India defeats Australia in their upcoming clash, Australia will be out of the World Cup.

#WATCH | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 | Saint Lucia: rain lashes the island ahead of the India Vs Australia match tomorrow.



(Visuals from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium) pic.twitter.com/B3D8Mnz1Za — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification Scenario: Australia Near Elimination After Loss to Afghanistan

However, there is a possibility that rain could disrupt the India vs. Australia match. If the match is washed out due to rain, both teams will earn one point each. This would give India a total of five points, securing their place in the semi-finals, while Australia would be in a precarious position. If the match ends with no result, Australia will have three points in the Super 8.In another scenario, if Afghanistan defeats Bangladesh in their last match, they will qualify for the semi-finals with four points, leading to Australia’s elimination from the tournament. Conversely, if Bangladesh defeats Afghanistan, Australia will advance to the semi-finals.

