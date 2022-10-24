T20 World Cup: Madhevere's 35 not out carries Zimbabwe to 79/5 against South Africa in a nine-over contest

Hobart, Oct 24 Wesley Madhevere made up for a dreadful start with an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls to carry Zimbabwe to a fighting 79/5 against South Africa in a nine-over contest in the Super 12 stage of Men's T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval on Monday.

After rain caused a prolonged delay in the proceedings and reduced the match to nine overs a side shootout, South Africa made early inroads with the ball, after Zimbabwe opted to bat first.

Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell began by having captain Craig Ervine toe-ending a slog to mid-on in the second over. In the next over, right-arm fast bowler Lungi Ngidi made double strikes, drawing feather edges on an attempted cut by Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza trying to pull with the wicket-keeper taking both catches in a span of three balls.

With Sean Williams run out by David Miller in the fourth over, Zimbabwe were in deep trouble at 19/4 in 3.4 overs. That's where Madhevere stepped in to hit four fours and a six at a strike rate of 194.44 to lead Zimbabwe's recovery.

He was elegant in his drives, pulls, cuts and ramp while sharing a 55-run partnership off 33 balls with Milton Shumba, who made 18 off 20 balls before paddling a catch behind to the keeper off Anrich Nortje on the final ball of the innings.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 79/5 in nine overs (Wesley Madhevere 35 not out, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20, Wayne Parnell 1/6) against South Africa

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor