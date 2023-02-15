Team India creates history becomes No. 1 side across formats

Team India became the No.1-ranked team across formats after they displaced Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, released Wednesday. India, already the top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs, leapfrogged Australia to become No.1 Test side after beating them by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India currently have 115 rating points. They are followed by Australia (111), England (106) and New Zealand (100).

This is the first time India have achieved top ranking in all formats at the same time. All this happened during Rohit Sharma's captaincy, making him the first-ever Indian captain to pull off this remarkable feat. India had attained the No.1 ranking in ODIs last month after they beat New Zealand 3-0 at home. This win came after they clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0.India will still need to beat Australia in the next Test in New Delhi to hold on to the top spot and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June in England. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take a huge lead over Australia if they beat them 3-1 or 4-0 in the ongoing series. India has been playing consistent cricket across formats winning bilateral series in Tests, ODIs, and T20s. However, they have failed to lift a ICC trophy the last big win being Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

