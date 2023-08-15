Team India led by Jaspirt Bumrah leaves for Ireland for T20I series 

New Delhi [India], August 15 : A new-look India squad led by Jasprit Bumrah has left for Ireland for a three-match T20I series to be played in Dublin. The series will be held from August 18 to 23.

The group is full of youngsters who will be keen to make a mark under the leadership of Bumrah, who is making a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its social media handles to upload photos of the players' departure. Apart from Bumrah, the team also includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube.

The T20I series between India and Ireland will begin on August 18 with all three matches will be played at The Village in Dublin.

The squad also includes new faces like Rinku Singh, who had a breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of over 59 with four half-centuries.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna last played for Team India in August 2022 against Zimbabwe. Due to a lumbar stress fracture, he missed the IPL 2023, where he was to play for Rajasthan Royals.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who last played for India in February 2020, also makes his return to the side after a hard-hitting 2023 IPL season with Chennai Super Kings. He hit 418 runs in 16 matches with three fifties and impressed with his power-hitting in a title-winning campaign.

The BCCI has rested some seniors for the tour because they are anticipated to convene in India for a camp ahead of the Asia Cup.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

