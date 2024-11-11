Team India’s Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s Daughter Anaya Shares Hormonal Transformation Journey (Watch Video)

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar's child, Aryan, recently shared a deeply personal transformation journey on social media, marking a significant life change. Aryan, now known as Anaya, posted a video on Instagram that documents her transition from male to female, featuring photos with cricket legends such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and her father before her transformation, followed by images post-transition. Anaya’s journey involved hormone therapy and a 10-month surgical process.

Like her father, Anaya Bangar has a passion for cricket. A left-handed batsman, she has played for the local Islam Gymkhana cricket club and for Hinkley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, England. Expressing happiness with her transformation, Anaya wrote on Instagram, "I sacrificed a lot to pursue my dream of playing cricket. But beyond this sport, there was another journey I had to embrace, one that was deeply personal.

This journey wasn’t easy, but the outcome means more to me than anything else." Currently residing in Manchester, England, Anaya continues to pursue her passion for cricket, with recent Instagram posts showing her impressive performance, including a notable 145-run score in a match.