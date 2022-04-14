Tim Southee wins Sir Richard Hadlee medal at NZC awards

New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee won the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee medal for the first time in his career after being named the Player of the Year at the 2022 NZC awards.Southee picked up 36 Test wickets at an average of 23.88 in the 2021-22 season, including five wickets against India in the ICC World Test Championship final that New Zealand won. His best figures during this period was 6/43 against England at Lord's. He was a part of the side that reached the T20 World Cup final in the UAE and had also led the side in the shortest format in India in Kane Williamson's absence.

"Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it's certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year," Southee said. "While the accolades are nice, I think it really just reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played our cricket for a long period of time."Sir Richard Hadlee, who was a part of the selection panel that picked Southee for the first time, heaped praise on the 32-year-old and revealed that he would be pleased if the seamer manages to go past his tally of 431 Test wickets. Southee currently has 338 wickets in the longest format. "You seem to be in total control of your game and bowling as well as you ever have," he said. "You've got a simple technique which is easy to repeat, and your skill sets have gone to another level.