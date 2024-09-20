Watch: Tim Southee's Jaw-Dropping Catch at Slip Stuns Batter During SL vs NZ Test, Video Goes Viral

In the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh, India is in a strong position. Meanwhile, the Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is closely contested after three days of play in the first match of a two-match series.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 305 runs. New Zealand replied with 340 runs in their first innings, leading by 35 runs. In their second innings, Sri Lanka made a strong recovery, reaching 237 runs for 4 wickets.

One highlight from this innings was an impressive catch taken by veteran fast bowler Tim Southee, who, at 35 years old, leapt into the air to snatch a ball that edged off Pathum Nisanka’s bat. This remarkable catch has drawn significant attention and praise.

WHAT A CATCH BY 35-YEAR-OLD TIM SOUTHEE. 🤯🙇



Sri Lanka’s innings saw solid contributions, with Dimuth Karunaratne scoring 83 runs and Dinesh Chandimal adding 61. Angelo Mathews and Dhananjay de Silva remain unbeaten on 34 runs each. With two days of play left, Sri Lanka has six wickets in hand, and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this tightly contested match.