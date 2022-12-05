Told Mustafizur to stay calm and play 20 balls: Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz played an unbelievable knock of 38 off 39 balls remaining unbeaten right till the end hitting four boundaries and two sixes. His knock helped Bangladesh pull out an incredible win as at one point Bangladesh looked down and out. Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman struck a 51-run partnership when they were tottering at 136/9 while chasing a 187-run target.

"Thanks to Allah. I am really excited. Mustafizur and I just thought that we needed to believe. I just told him to stay calm and play 20 balls," said Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the post-match presentation ceremony after bagging 'Player of the match award'.

Miraz had a great match with the bat and was also effective with the ball picking up the wicket of Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan giving Bangladesh the opening and from there on hosts bowled out the famed Indian batting line-up for a meagre 186 in just 41.2 overs.

"I am really enjoying bowling. The wicket in the morning was a bit tricky, and I enjoyed bowling. This performance is really memorable for me," said Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

With the help of his all-round performance, Miraz has helped Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series putting Rohit Sharma-led side in a spot of bother from where they will have to win both their upcoming games to win the series.

( With inputs from ANI )

