IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman Flies Back to Bangladesh, Likely to Miss CSK vs SRH Match - Reports

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is likely to miss the team's upcoming IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.

Rahman has flown back to Bangladesh to process his U.S. visa for the T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the Caribbean and the United States. He is expected to return to India between April 7-9, according to reports.

"Mustafizur arrived last night from the IPL for US visa purposes for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He will be giving his fingerprint at the US Embassy tomorrow (April 4) and later will travel back to India to join Chennai," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz.

Read Also | IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After RCB vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Rahman's absence is a blow to Chennai, as he currently leads the IPL in wickets with seven in three matches. The Super Kings are in third place in the standings with four points from three games.

After RCB VS LSG Match, Mustafizur Rahman From CSK continues to be the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2024 with 7 wickets in just 3 matches. Following Rahman is LSG's pace-sensation Mayank Yadav.#LokmatTimes#IPL2024#PurpleCap#IPLWithLTpic.twitter.com/zCeaLT6aNX — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) April 3, 2024

Rahman's availability for the rest of the IPL season is also limited, as he is expected to join Bangladesh for their five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe starting May 3.

Read Also | Hardik Pandya Reportedly Wanted Rohit Sharma Ousted from MI Team After Being Appointed Captain