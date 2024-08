Pakistan Announces Playing XI for 1st Test Against Bangladesh

The Pakistan National Cricket Team has announced their playing XI for the first Test of the series against Bangladesh, set to begin on August 21 at the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium.

Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub will open the batting, followed by Masood at No. 3 and Babar Azam at No. 4. Saud Shakeel is at No. 5, with Mohammad Rizwan the wicketkeeper-batter. Salman Ali Agha is the lone specialist spinner, with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali the pace bowlers.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.