MS Dhoni To Play IPL 2025 For Chennai Super Kings? But Only Under One Condition

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is expected to be a battleground for franchises, with the possibility of star cricketers coming under the hammer. However, for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings the scenario is a bit different. Speculations are rife over whether MS Dhoni would feature in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings or not. While it is widely believed he will not, there is a report that suggests he just may.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2025 does not depend on his fitness or form, instead, it depends on an upcoming meeting between the BCCI and the IPL franchise owners on July 31. As per the same report, Dhoni has conveyed his intentions on his future already to the franchise owner, N Srinivasan.

After the meeting that is set to be held in Mumbai, we will get to know how many players each franchise can retain. There are plenty of rumours already on the number it may be. If the number is five or more, the former CSK captain will continue his playing career as the wicketkeeper of the side. However, if the franchises can only retain four or fewer players, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube will be the ones who’ll get the nod ahead of Dhoni. So, that is exactly how it stands as of now. Even if he does not feature in IPL 2025 as a player, he would in all probability be the mentor of the side.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his playing future, MS Dhoni’s legacy at CSK is undeniable. Since CSK’s inception in 2008, Dhoni has been the cornerstone of the franchise’s success, leading them to five IPL titles. The final decision on the number of retentions allowed will be made during the BCCI’s meeting with IPL franchise owners on July 31. This decision will be pivotal for all teams, including CSK. The retention limit will not only affect Dhoni’s potential return but also shape the future dynamics of the team as they head into the mega auction.



