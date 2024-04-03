IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After RCB vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Mayank Yadav's pace attack rattled Royal Challengers Bangalore as Lucknow Super Giants clinched a convincing 28-run victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The win propelled Lucknow to the fourth spot in the IPL standings. Rajasthan Royals remain atop the table, followed by Chennai Super Kings in second. Kolkata Knight Riders are also tied for second with Chennai. Gujarat Titans sit in fifth, with Sunrisers Hyderabad in sixth. Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians round out the bottom four.

A win at home followed by a win away from home for the Lucknow Super Giants! 👏👏



They move to number 4⃣ on the Points Table!



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ZZ42YW8tPz#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSGpic.twitter.com/uc8rWveRim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

Orange Cap

Virat Kohli edged past Riyan Parag to claim the No. 1 spot in the Orange Cap standings after the RCB-LSG match. Heinrich Klaasen holds third place, while Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock's knocks against RCB propelled them to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Purple Cap

Following the RCB-LSG match, Mayank Yadav climbed to the second spot in the Purple Cap race, trailing only Mustafizur Rahman, the current leader. Yuzvendra Chahal sits in third, followed by Mohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Read Also | Virat Kohli Marks His 100th T20 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after Match 15 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Position Teams Played Won Lost NR NRR FOR Against Points Recent Form 1 RR 3 3 0 0 1.249 505/55.3 471/60.0 6 WWW 2 KKR 2 2 0 0 1.047 394/36.5 386/40.0 4 WW 3 CSK 3 2 1 0 0.976 553/58.4 507/60.0 4 LWW 4 LSG 3 2 1 0 0.483 553/60.0 524/60.0 4 WWL 5 GT 3 2 1 0 -0.738 479/59.1 530/60.0 4 WLW 6 SRH 3 1 2 0 0.204 643/60.0 622/59.1 2 LWL 7 DC 3 1 2 0 -0.016 538/60.0 533/59.2 2 WLL 8 PBKS 3 1 2 0 -0.337 531/59.2 551/59.2 2 LLW 9 RCB 4 1 3 0 -0.876 686/79.2 719/75.3 2 LLWL 10 MI 3 0 3 0 -1.423 533/60.0 572/55.3 0 LLL

Here is the updated Orange Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 15 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Position Player Match Innings NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 4 4 1 203 83* 67.67 144 140.97 0 2 17 8 2 Riyan Parag 3 3 2 181 84* 181.00 113 160.17 0 2 13 12 3 Heinrich Klaasen 3 3 1 167 80* 83.50 76 219.73 0 2 5 17 4 Nicholas Pooran 3 3 2 146 64* 146.00 83 175.90 0 1 8 12 5 Quinton de Kock 3 3 0 139 81 46.33 99 140.40 0 2 14 7

Here is the updated Purple Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 15 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Position Player Match Innings Overs Runs Wickets BBI Avg Economy SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman 3 3 12.0 106 7 29/4 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 0 2 Mayank Yadav 2 2 8.0 41 6 14/3 6.83 5.12 8.00 0 0 3 Yuzvendra Chahal 3 3 10.0 55 6 11/3 9.16 5.50 10.00 0 0 4 Mohit Sharma 3 3 12.0 93 6 25/3 15.50 7.75 12.00 0 0 5 Khaleel Ahmed 3 3 12.0 88 5 21/2 17.60 7.33 14.40 0 0

Read Also | IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran Smashes a 106-Meter Six off Reece Topley During RCB vs LSG Match (Watch Video)

RCB vs LSG Match Highlights:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 28 runs in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, April 2, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB and LSG made notable changes to their playing XIs. The home team brought in Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph, while LSG replaced the injured Mohsin Khan with Yash Thakur. KL Rahul returned directly to the playing XI after playing the previous match as an impact player.

He joined Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, and de Kock dominated the RCB bowlers in the powerplay. Rahul, however, was cautious in his approach. Despite de Kock's blitz, LSG lost their captain on the third ball of the sixth over for 20 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal, who came in next, struggled to score, slowing LSG's run rate and allowing RCB back into the match. His 11-ball knock ended with just 6 runs. After 10 overs, LSG were at 84/2.

The arrival of Marcus Stoinis provided the much-needed boost. He played aggressively, scoring 24 runs off 15 balls in a 56-run partnership with de Kock. The opening batsman fell short of a century, dismissed by Topley for 81. Nicholas Pooran then played an explosive innings of 40 runs, guiding LSG to a competitive total of 181/5.

Chasing the target, RCB got off to a disastrous start, losing their key batsmen Virat Kohli (22), Faf du Plessis (19), and Glenn Maxwell inside the powerplay. Cameron Green followed suit in the eighth over. Mayank Yadav was the bowling hero for LSG, dismissing Kohli, Maxwell, and Green.

A 36-run partnership between Rajat Patidar and Anuj Rawat offered some hope for RCB, but neither could convert it into a big score. Mahipal Lomror's late flourish of 33 runs off 13 balls wasn't enough, and RCB were bowled out for 153. Mayank Yadav was the pick of the LSG bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/14. He also broke his own record for the fastest ball of IPL 2024, clocking 156.7 kph, surpassing his previous best of 155.8 kph.