IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran Smashes a 106-Meter Six off Reece Topley During RCB vs LSG Match (Watch Video)

Lucknow Super Giants batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed a 40-run cameo off 21 deliveries in his team's IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. Pooran's knock included five sixes and a four.

106m monstrous six! 🤯



Nicholas Pooran smashes one out of the park 💥



💯 sixes in #TATAIPL for the @LucknowIPL batter 💪



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE #RCBvLSGpic.twitter.com/7X0Yg4VbTn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

The highlight of Pooran's innings was a three-six sequence against Reece Topley in the 19th over. The third six, his biggest of the innings, cleared the deep mid-wicket boundary by a staggering 106 meters, landing on the roof of the stadium. Pooran followed up with two more sixes against Mohammed Siraj in the final over.

Pooran's blistering knock propelled LSG to a total of 181 for 5 in 20 overs. His innings came after LSG opener Quinton de Kock struck 81 runs off 56 balls.

Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. RCB replaced Alzarri Joseph with Topley, while LSG brought in Yash Thakur for Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out with a back spasm.