Virat Kohli Marks His 100th T20 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star player Virat Kohli played his 100th Twenty20 match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Virat Kohli ❤‍🔥 Namma Chinnaswamy



The first Indian cricketer to feature in 100 T20 matches at a single venue. 🔥#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#IPL2024 #RCBvLSGpic.twitter.com/YeHnLFLi02 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2024

Kohli entered the game with a league-leading 3,276 runs at the Bengaluru venue, where he has played 99 previous matches. He boasts an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 141.75. His dominant record at Chinnaswamy includes four centuries and 25 fifties. His highest T20 score of 113 (off 50 balls) came against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016.

Kohli sits 56 runs shy of the 7,500-run mark in the Indian Premier League. He extends his lead over second-placed Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 6,754 runs in the IPL.

Kohli currently shares the top spot for most runs in IPL 2024 with Riyan Parag, both with 181 runs. However, Parag holds the edge in average (181.00) and strike rate (160.17) compared to Kohli's 90.50 and 141.40, respectively.