Bangladesh Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan Named in Murder Case Alongside Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina: Reports

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan faces serious legal trouble after being named in a murder case in Dhaka. Local media reports indicate that Shakib is accused of involvement in the murder of Rubel Islam. The complaint was filed by the victim’s father, Rafiqul Islam.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, a total of 156 individuals have been named in the case filed at Adabor Police Station. Among those listed are Shakib Al Hasan, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nazmul Hassan. The case alleges that Rubel Islam, a garment worker, was killed on August 5 during a protest march as a result of actions and support from the accused.

The cricketer participating in the Canada Global T20 League and currently in Pakistan for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

Shakib, a former Awami League Member of Parliament from Magura-1, has faced criticism for his silence during recent anti-government protests in Bangladesh. The protests intensified after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned earlier this month and fled to India. Several MPs, including Shakib, left the country.