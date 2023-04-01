Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

Dhaka, April 1 All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das have been picked in Bangladesh's Test squad for the one-off Test against Ireland starting on April 4 in Dhaka.

It means that the duo will join their IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2023 season of the tournament after the Test against Ireland ends. On the other hand, left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has arrived in India to turn out for Delhi Capitals.

There have been numerous changes to the Bangladesh Test squad named for the Ireland Test from the one which played two Tests against India last year in December. Tamim Iqbal, who missed Tests against India due to a groin injury, returns to the side.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain, who missed the second Test against India at Dhaka last year due to an injury, is also back in the squad, along with Shadman Islam, and Shoriful Islam.

Shadman, the left-hand opener, replaces Zakir Hasan, who hit a Test century on debut against India and is down with a left thumb injury. Other omissions from the Test squad include Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Bangladesh have already won the ODI and T20I series against Ireland by 2-0 and 2-1. It will be the first time they will play a Test match against Ireland. Ireland have played three Tests so far and lost all of them.

Bangladesh Test squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Kumer Das (vice-captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

