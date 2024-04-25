Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jailed Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Likely To Join AAP’s Campaign in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is poised to gain momentum with Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reportedly gearing up to lead roadshows in Delhi starting this weekend. According to party sources on Thursday, this move aims to bolster the party's campaign efforts in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal. Sunita Kejriwal's active involvement is anticipated to energize the party's outreach and engagement with voters in the national capital ahead of the polls.

Sunita Kejriwal is gradually stepping into a more prominent role within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), aiming to bolster the party's campaigning efforts, which have been impacted by her husband Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case back in March. With the Delhi Chief Minister's judicial custody extended until May 7.

The chief minister's wife is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency represented by Kuldeep Kumar who is AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate in the coming weekend, said a source in the party.

She is set to participate in roadshows across all four Lok Sabha seats contested by the AAP in the capital. AAP, in collaboration with the Congress party, is vying for seats in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and New Delhi. While AAP has put forth its candidates for these constituencies, Congress is contesting in North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk seats. This alliance underscores a concerted effort to maximize electoral representation across Delhi's diverse constituencies.

Sunita will also campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab, sources said. Her name is part of the list of star campaigners of the party for Gujarat.



