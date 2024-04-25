Delhi Shocker: Ice-Cream Vendor Stabbed To Death at India Gate

In a shocking turn of events on Wednesday evening near India Gate in Delhi as a 25-year-old ice cream vendor named Prabhakar was fatally stabbed during a brawl. The Delhi Police have swiftly responded, registering a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for this heinous crime.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was attacked with a knife due to a fight. The deceased has three wounds on his body, one of which is very deep, due to which he died. We have also recovered some money and a watch from the victim's bag,” the police told ANI.The accused, currently on the run, has been identified with the assistance of CCTV cameras installed in nearby shops. Further investigation and efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing.