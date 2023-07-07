Chittagong [Bangladesh], July 7 : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi believes that the second ODI game against Bangladesh on Saturday will be their biggest chance to clinch their maiden 50-over series win over Bangladesh.

Afghanistan clinched a 17-run (DLS method) victory in the first ODI which was heavily interrupted by rain. With their morale and spirits running high Shahidi is eyeing to win the series with a game to spare. But he is aware that defeating Bangladesh on their own turf won't be easy.

"Yes, of course. Tomorrow is big chance for us to take 2-0 and a good opportunity. As I said, morale is high. I know they will come hard at us but we are ready for any kind of challenge tomorrow. We will try to give our best and win the series tomorrow," he said in the pre-match conference.

"Playing in Bangladesh against Bangladesh is not easy. But we have won the first game so morale is high and everyone in the dressing room is confident, looking forward for the series. Insha'Allah we will try our best to win the series," Shahidi added.

Shahidi further went on to say that he is not too concerned about how the wicket will turn out to be in the second ODI game. The wicket played quite differently in the series opener due to rain.

Unlike the first game where Bangladesh barely managed to put up 169 on the board, runs are likely to be scored quite easily second game.

"Wicket is the same for both teams. Both teams will be playing on the same wicket. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. Every team who plays good cricket, the result will go their way. We don't think too much about these things. It's not in our hands. What we have in our hand is to play good cricket so that's what we will do tomorrow," he said.

"The pitch is like you can't tell one day before what's going to happen with that. Yeah, you can take ideas from it. If you see the pitch, you know about it but not 100%. We did very well in the last game and we will see our team's requirements. I can't share who is playing and who is not," he added.

He also went on to assert that he is expecting to have the service of Fazalhaq Farooqi back in the second game despite he failed to complete his quota in the first game due to cramps.

"I think he had cramps because it's hot weather here. He is good inshallah and we will see him in nets today," Shahidi signed off.

