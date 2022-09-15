T20 World Cup: Afghanistan bring back batter Darwish Rasooli in 15-member squad

Kabul, Sep 15 Seasoned all-rounder Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Afsar Zazai were on Thursday left out as Afghanistan named their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

From the 17 players who were part of the squad for the recently held ACC Men's Asia Cup 2022, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also dropped Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad for the T20 World Cup which will be played from October 16 to November 13 at various venues in Australia.

"Middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli, who was out with a finger injury, the leg-spinning all-rounder Qais Ahmad and the right-arm quick Salim Safi have made it to the 15-member cut. In addition, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib have been added to the squad as reserves," the ACB informed in a release on Thursday.

The squad led by Mohammad Nabi includes senior players like spinner Rashid Khan, wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Mujib ur Rahman.

Chief selector Noor Malikzai said the team will take things forward from the Asia Cup.

"The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to buildup things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia. Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order," said Malikzai.

"Since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, so we have added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm quick to add further impetus to our bowling department. Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event," the ACB chief selector added.

Afghanistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup: - Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi and Usman Ghani.

Standbys/reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Groupings:

Group A - Sri Lanka, Namibia and Two Qualifiers

Group B - West Indies, Scotland and Two Qualifiers

Super 12

Group 1 - Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner of Group A and Runners of Group B

Group 2 - India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Winner of Group B and Runners of Group A

Afghanistan's schedule:

Oct 22 - Afghanistan v England, Perth

Oct 26 - Afghanistan v New Zealand, Melbourne

Oct 28 - Afghanistan v TBA, Melbourne

Nov 01 - Afghanistan v TBA, Brisbane

Nov 04 - Afghanistan v Australia, Adelaide

Nov 09-10 - Semifinals

Nov 13 - Final

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor