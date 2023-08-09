"Took calculated risks, pitch was slow": Tilak Varma after win over West Indies 

Georgetown [Guyana], August 9 : Indian batter Tilak Varma said that he wanted to take calculated risks during his knock against West Indies in the third T20I because the pitch was slow.

Surykumar Yadav's vintage performance with bat and Tilak Varma's unbridled 49* kept India in the thick of the action as the Men in Blue clinched victory in the third ODI by 7 wickets at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

Following the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of an interaction between these two players, who also play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1689129342658646016

Talking about batting with Suryakumar and his own knock, Tilak said, "I was enjoying my batting and also enjoyed watching him (Suryakumar) from the other end. The ball was too slow and was getting stuck. I talked to Gill (Shubman Gill)... Surya is batting so differently and I just could not fathom it. I wanted to hit some big shots too. I had good starts in both previous matches and could have carried for longer. So I talked to Surya that we will go deep and finish the match. The wicket was slow, I took calculated risks and played long."

Suryakumar lauded Tilak for playing a mature knock and pointed out that he got the freedom to express himself because Tilak stood at the other end.

"Your knock was mature. I got freedom to express myself because you were standing at the other end. It was a perfect game," he said.

Tilak revealed that Suryakumar had notes under his wristband that he will take his time to play during the powerplay but he started to hit from the first ball itself.

To this, Surya replied, "It is important to pull out a bluff on yourself sometimes. I thought that I would pick up in middle overs, but when I hit two balls, I started to play my natural game, enjoyed myself and expressed myself."

With this win, India has managed to keep the series alive and are down 1-2. There are two more games to go.

Electing to bat first, West Indies posted 159/5 in their 20 overs.

Kyle Mayers (25 in 20 balls, three fours and a six) and Brandon King (42 in 42 balls, five fours and a six) had a 50-run opening partnership. Following this, they lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 123/5 at one point.

A quick-fire 40* in 19 balls, consisting of a four and three sixes by Rovman Powell helped WI to cross the 150-run mark.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Chasing 160, India was reduced to 34/2 after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) were dismissed cheaply. Then, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma held the innings together, carrying Men in Blue to the 100-run mark. Suryakmar was at his best, scoring 83 in 44 balls consisting of 10 fours and a six before being dismissed. Then it was Tilak (49* in 37 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Hardik Pandya (20* in 15 balls) who took India to victory.

Alzarri Joseph (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies.

Suryakumar was the 'Player of the Match' for his half-century.

