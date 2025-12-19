Travis Head Scores 4th Consecutive Test Century at Adelaide During Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test; Joins Don Bradman in Elite Record List (VIDEO)

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Travis Head continued his strong run with the bat by scoring another Test century against England at the Adelaide Oval. The hundred came on Day 3 of the third Test and further strengthened Australia’s position in the match.Head is enjoying his role as an opener in the Ashes. His latest effort was his second century of the series and the 11th of his Test career. The knock put Australia firmly in control of a game England must win to stay alive in the series.

With this hundred Head entered an elite list in Australian Test history. He became the fifth batter to score four straight Test centuries at the same Australian venue. Adelaide has been a happy ground for him as this was his fourth successive Test hundred at the venue. Only Don Bradman Michael Clarke and Steve Smith have achieved a similar feat for Australia at a single ground.

Head was first promoted to open during the opening Test in Perth. He made an immediate impact with a fast century and guided Australia to an eight wicket win. After a brief run of low scores he has again found form at a key moment in the series.

Australia lead the Ashes 2-0 after winning the first two Tests by eight wickets. They need only a draw in Adelaide to retain the urn.

The hosts are without Steve Smith in this match after he was ruled out with vertigo type symptoms. Despite his absence Australia have continued to dominate the series.