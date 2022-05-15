Twitter Reactions: Cricket world mourns the tragic demise of Andrew Symonds in car accident

Andrew Symonds, the former Australia all-rounder, has passed away following a car crash near the outskirts of the city of Townsville on Sunday. He was 46 and is survived by wife Laura and two young children, Chloe and Billy. Symonds, one of the greatest all-rounders to represent the country, played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia and was a two-time World Cup winner. Soon after the news of the Aussie all-rounder's death went viral a number of cricketers took to their twitter to offer their condolences...

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymondspic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 15, 2022

Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/So0QGLnMxr — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022

Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022