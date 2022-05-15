Twitter Reactions: Cricket world mourns the tragic demise of Andrew Symonds in car accident

Andrew Symonds, the former Australia all-rounder, has passed away following a car crash near the outskirts of the city of Townsville on Sunday. He was 46 and is survived by wife Laura and two young children, Chloe and Billy. Symonds, one of the greatest all-rounders to represent the country, played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia and was a two-time World Cup winner. Soon after the news of the Aussie all-rounder's death went viral a number of cricketers took to their twitter to offer their condolences...