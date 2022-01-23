U-19 CWC: Afghanistan, Bangladesh score big wins; sail into Super League

Diego Martin (Trinidad), Jan 23 Afghanistan and Bangladesh scored big wins against their rivals, Zimbabwe and UAE, respectively as they advanced to the Super League quarterfinals on the final day of group-stage matches in the Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday (IST).

In Group C, Afghanistan came out on top, securing a 109-run win over Zimbabwe to progress, while Bangladesh triumphed in another winner-takes-all game, beating the UAE by nine wickets (D/L method) in a Group A match.

In the quarterfinal on January 27, Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka, while on January 29, defending champions Bangladesh will meet India for a place in the last-four.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad, Suliman Safi's century helped Afghanistan to victory, with the skipper putting on 111 from 118 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes. Safi's efforts helped Afghanistan move to 261/6 as he was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

Four other batters posted scores of over 20, with opener Nageyalia Kharote contributing a half-century from 45 balls.

Alex Falao was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he took 3/54 from his 10 overs to move on to eight wickets for the tournament so far. In reply, Zimbabwe opener Matthew Welch led the charge with Steven Saul contributing nine to the score before being given out leg before wicket to leave his side on one for 49.

Welch's next two partners could add only one run to the total before it was Welch's turn to fall having made 53 from 61 balls. No one else was able to continue the run-scoring going as the required run-rate climbed above a run and ball and wickets kept tumbling as Nangeyalia Kharote took 4/30.

Rogan Wolhuter frustrated the Afghanistan bowlers putting on a gritty 28 from 52 balls and did well to keep the strike and deny Afghanistan the chance to bowl at tailender Mcgini Dube. However, Dube eventually fell for four and Falao followed soon after as Zimbabwe slipped to a 109-run defeat. They will now face Scotland in the plate quarterfinals.

Bangladesh's bowlers restricted UAE to 148 on their way to a nine-wicket victory. The UAE slipped to eight for two inside three overs as Ashiqur Zaman dismissed the two openers to earn himself figures of 2/14 from eight overs. Dhruv Parashar and captain Alishan Sharafu then combined to steady the ship for the UAE putting on 44 runs for the third wicket.

Punya Mehra then top-scored with 43 off 64 balls but could not find a partner to stay with him as the final seven wickets fell for 98 runs. Ripon Mondol returned Bangladesh's best figures taking 3/31, with three other bowlers also coming away with dismissals.

Chasing 148, Bangladesh made a commanding start reaching 86 before losing their first wicket as Iftakher Hossain was caught by Soorya Sathish off the bowling of Jash Giyanani.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 261/6 in 50 overs beat Zimbabwe 152 in 36.4 overs by 109 runs.

UAE 148 in 48.1 overs lost to Bangladesh 110/1 in 24.5 overs by nine wickets (D/L Method).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor